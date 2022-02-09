The first season of Shark Tank India has turned out to be a successful one. Viewers were quite happy with the kind of entertainment they had through the pitchers and the investors such as Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh and Peyush Bansal. While the show has managed to keep the audience hooked to their television screens, Namita Thapar has now revealed that she has invested Rs 10 crore in 25 companies. Also Read - Shark Tank India: Judge Ashneer Grover lives life king size – A look into his net worth, cars, home and more

Sharing the screenshots of her weekly article on YourStory, Namita wrote, "The entire shoot ended by December 12, 2021, and the show launched on December 20. I saw around 170 pitches and invested Rs 10 crore in 25 companies that touched my heart. I invested Rs 7 crore during the show and Rs 3 crore post the show in deals I had lost out on and in a few existing deals to increase my stake."

Talking about a certain set of criteria she looks for while making her decision where to invest, the co-founder of Emcure Pharmaceuticals said that she looks at the founder who should have fire in the belly, drive, sincerity and humility, cause which should solve a deep-rooted problem, proof of concept, expertise, networks and fun factor. Though she admitted have a special interest towards healthcare deals and women entrepreneurs, she doesn't want to be a passive investor. She want to be their mentor, sounding board, help them with her business acumen and networks and help them scale.

However, if there's anything she regrets on the show, is that she couldn't invest in Jugaadu Kamlesh and Pandurang of Agro Tourism, who didn't make sales due to the lack of right guidance. "Leaders like me need to be bold, back such founders and ensure they become a success so that entrepreneurship doesn’t just become the dream of the ones with the right education and resources but even of the common man. This is one of our core responsibilities as business leaders who have been blessed with power and privilege, who people look up to… and not investing in Kamlesh and Pandurang remain my biggest regrets at Shark Tank India,” she said.