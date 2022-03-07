If there was any pitch on Shark Tank India that made eveyone emotional, it was of Jugaadu Kamlesh aka Kamlesh Nanasaheb Ghumare, a young entrepreneur from Malegaon, Maharashtra whose hand drawn cart became one of the highlights of the season. His intent behind the product was to help poor farmers to perform various activities such as sowing seeds, spraying pesticides on crops and so on. After his appearance on the show, many people have been curious to know what Jugaadu Kamlesh has been up to these days. The co-founder of Lenskart has now shared a crucial update on the biggest concerns and what it will take to make Jugaadu Kamlesh's cart more useful. Also Read - Shark Tank India: Pitcher of Drinking Shields roasts Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta for calling his product 'wahiyat' – watch

"Everyone I meet these days has one question....what is update on Kamlesh from @sharktank.india? While I don't believe in talking about things till we achieve something, because of popular demand...here is a quick update... We have initiated a process of design and consumer validation of the cart with help of a team of professional Industrial designers. Design Team visited Malegaon and nearby farms, spent time with different farmers and different crops, along with @jugaadu_kamlesh, Naru and took a lot of feedback," Peyush wrote on Instagram.

He then went on to share, "Biggest concerns are : weight of Cart, movement on different uneven terrains and width of cart (as alley size is small in certain crops) Next steps : Find creative solutions to these problems, do design optimisations and go back and test again. Some pics attached. Hope it helps to keep the momentum and hopes high :) Will keep you posted !!! Cheers."

Fans were in awe of Peyush and how he is helping Kamlesh to achieve his goals. "Ek hi to hai sir kitni baar jitoge," one user commented while another one wrote, "Peyush bhai ap bohot mast kaam krte ho." Another user shared, "Not all heroes wear capes,some wear glasses," followed by another user who said, "Thank you for inspiring a whole lot of youngsters and reminding them to be kind."

On Shark Tank India, Peyush invested in Kamlesh's hard drawn cart by giving him Rs 10 lakh in return of 40 per cent equity along with an interest-free loan of Rs 20 lakh.