Shark Tank India season 1 received a tremendous response. It turned out to be much bigger than audiences expected it to be. The judges or 'Sharks' also received a lot of fame. Be it BharatPe's Peyush Bansal or People Group's founder Anupam Mittal, all the Sharks became a household name. Well, these judges also managed to create a strong bond amidst themselves. The recent photo of Lenskart owner Peyush Bansal and Boat founder Aman Gupta is proof of it. The two took a trip to Ranthambore to celebrate Peyush's birthday. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and more: WORST statements made by these 7 Bollywood celebs will leave you shocked!
Taking to his Instagram account, Aman Gupta shared a pictured and gave it a Bollywood twist. In the picture we see him standing on two jeeps just how Ajay Devgn does in his films. He captioned it as, "When Ajay Devgan meets SRK meets me. #HumBheeDramaKarLenge #BollywoodFanatic." What caught everyone's attention is Anupam Mittal and Aman's banter over this. Anupam wrote, "Wow … u guys in Ranthambore? Looks swell." To this, Aman joked that Peyush Bansal wanted to meet Katrina Kaif on his birthday but this is what he got. His comment read, "@agmittal Yes bhai. Piyush wanted to meet Katrina. U know what I mean…… ". Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif in awe of Anshula Kapoor's body transformation; Salman Khan's dance step with Pooja Hegde cringes fans and more
Peyush Bansal also shared a video on his Instagram account stating that he had a wonderful birthday looking at nature. Also Read - Katrina Kaif gives a shout out to Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor for her epic body transformation
Shark Tank India season 1 also had Vineeta Singh CEO & Co-Founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar Executive Director at Emcure Pharma, and Ghazal Alagh Co-Founder & CIO of Mamaearth as judges. The first season turned out to be a very successful one and fans are desperately waiting for the next.
