Shark Tank India season 1 received a tremendous response. It turned out to be much bigger than audiences expected it to be. The judges or 'Sharks' also received a lot of fame. Be it BharatPe's Peyush Bansal or People Group's founder Anupam Mittal, all the Sharks became a household name. Well, these judges also managed to create a strong bond amidst themselves. The recent photo of Lenskart owner Peyush Bansal and Boat founder Aman Gupta is proof of it. The two took a trip to Ranthambore to celebrate Peyush's birthday.

Taking to his Instagram account, Aman Gupta shared a pictured and gave it a Bollywood twist. In the picture we see him standing on two jeeps just how does in his films. He captioned it as, "When meets SRK meets me. #HumBheeDramaKarLenge #BollywoodFanatic." What caught everyone's attention is Anupam Mittal and Aman's banter over this. Anupam wrote, "Wow … u guys in Ranthambore? Looks swell." To this, Aman joked that Peyush Bansal wanted to meet on his birthday but this is what he got. His comment read, "@agmittal Yes bhai. Piyush wanted to meet Katrina. U know what I mean…… ".

Peyush Bansal also shared a video on his Instagram account stating that he had a wonderful birthday looking at nature.

Shark Tank India season 1 also had Vineeta Singh CEO & Co-Founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar Executive Director at Emcure Pharma, and Ghazal Alagh Co-Founder & CIO of Mamaearth as judges. The first season turned out to be a very successful one and fans are desperately waiting for the next.