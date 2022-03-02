The first season of Shark Tank India saw many different pitchers from every walk of life bringing forth their various business to raise funds from the 7 sharks, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal and Ghazal Alagh. As much as the judges appreciated the innovative strategies of the pitchers, there were also a few contestants who got onto their nerves with their innovations. One such pitcher who got the most of the bashing, was Rohit Warrier, founder of Sippline Drinking Shields. Also Read - Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover resigns from BharatPe; check out HILARIOUS memes

Ashneer Grover, who was the co-founder and the managing director of BharatPe till February 2022, had slammed Rohit by calling his drinking shields as a 'wahiyat' product. "Yeh jo product hai naa, isse wahiyat product maine zindagi mein naa dekha hai, naa main dekhna chahta hun. Mere ko Bhagwan utha le! Itna ganda product hai yeh. Iske baad main kuchh nahi dekhna chahta life mein,” Ashneer had said. Also Read - Ashneer Grover to Anupam Mittal: A look at the real-life partners of Shark Tank India judges

Responding to Ashneer's harsh criticism, Rohit had said that though he respects his opinions about his product but also stated that many people would feel differently about his ‘glass ka mask’. While Ashneer was in no mood to entertain Rohit, Aman, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, had a good laugh over it. Also Read - Shark Tank India 2: More pitch presentations to removal of Rannvijay Singha, Ghazal Alagh; here's what fans want to see in the next season

The founder of Drinking Shields has now tried to roast Ashneer and Aman in his new YouTube video. He began with a 'wahiyat' question asking viewers which brand his headphones belong to. “Yeh made in China stamped in India nahi hai, yeh Bose ka QC 30 hai,” Rohit said in his attempt to mock Ashneer and Aman for their criticism on Shark Tank India. However, many fans commented on the video that he should take the feedback positively and come up with something more productive.

Watch the video here:

The first season of Shark Tank India has been successful and it continues to trend on social media. From picking on different pitchers to viral one-liners of the 7 sharks, netizens are now eagerly waiting for season 2.