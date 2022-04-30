Shark Tank India has been one of the most-watched and loved TV shows in the country. It is a franchise of the American show Shark Tank wherein budding entrepreneurs make their business presentations in front of a panel of investors also called Sharks. The Sharks are very critical and they get to decide in which business their company wants to invest. After a successful first season, Shark Tank India is returning. Yes, you read that right. The first season was a short one with about 35 episodes. Shark Tank India was presented by Rannvijay Singha with Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal and Ghazal Alagh as the Sharks. In each of the episodes, 5 of the aforementioned judges were present at a time. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia gets trolled for her walk in a blue latex dress; netizens ask, 'Why is she walking like that?' – watch video

Now, the second season is coming up. The makers announced the new season with a cool video. The registrations for the entrepreneurs in making are open. They can go and register on the Sony LIV app. Last season, the Sharks had invested about Rs 42 crores! About 85,000 applications had been received. Watch the promo video of Shark Tank India 2 here: Also Read - Stereo Nation's lead singer Taz known for songs such as Nachange Saari Raat, Daru Vich Pyaar and more pop hits passes away after recovering from coma

Aa gaya hai #SharkTankIndiaSeason2, pehle season mein 85000 applicants aur 42 Crores ka investments ki dhamakedaar success ke baad, Shuru ho gaye hai registrations, abhi register kijiye #SonyLIV par!#SharkTankIndiaRegistartionsOpen pic.twitter.com/lpPbzbYbSo — Shark Tank India (@sharktankindia) April 30, 2022

As soon as the video was dropped, netizens got excited. Shark Tank India has got a huge fanbase amongst the masses already. One of the netizens said that there should be new judges this season. Others are looking forward to seeing the same Sharks again. Check out the Twitter reactions here: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to reunite on the big screen for Karan Johar's film? [EXCLUSIVE]

Please do change in the judges, they have already invested in so many companies, consequently, it will be interest of conflict.. new season should be with new judges ? — Kishan Jr Kori (@kishan__jr) April 30, 2022

Don't think there would be many changes in investors (not judges) as even USA version had not made many judges. And the show would like to cash in on popular investors as well. — stoic boi (@nishhhhit) April 30, 2022

Looking forward to Season2... Am sure it's gonna be a bigger hit than Season 1 — Guardian Gears (@GuardianGears) April 30, 2022

You people are doing such a great thing and boosting small entrepreneurs on global stage ??? — Anand Joshi (@Anand_Joshi3005) April 30, 2022

Wow ,great — Pritesh Thacker (@Pritesh88278230) April 30, 2022

Wow ? — Archit Singh (@architRathaur) April 30, 2022

Talking about the Shark in season 1, Ashneer has been Managing Director and Founder of BharatPe, Aman Gupta is Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, Anupam Mittal is Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group, Ghazal is Co-founder and Chief Mama of MamaEarth, Namita is Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush is Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart and Vineeta is CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics.