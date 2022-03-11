The first season of Shark Tank India managed to hit the right chord of the audience and kept them hooked and booked to their TV screens. The show, which is based on the concept of the American show Shark Tank, saw some big names of the Indian business world such as Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh and Peyush Bansal. While Shark Tank India attracted the viewers through the pitchers who came up with different businesses and innovative ideas, it also entertained them through the lines that the judges used while evaluating the pitchers. And one judge who remained consistent with her unique style of dealing with the pitchers was none other than Namita Thapar, founder of Emcure and a Twitter user has summed up her dialogues in a hilarious flowchart. Also Read - Shark Tank India judge Ghazal Alagh welcomes second baby boy; calls him 'baby shark'

The flowchart was made using Namita Thapar's lines such as 'Kyuki mai pharma se hu, mera isme expertise nahi hai, mai personally isse connect nahi kar paa rahi hu, isliye I'm out.' Netizens were blown away by the flowchart and couldn't stop reacting on it. Also Read - Shark Tank India: THIS contestant reminded judge Namita Thapar of Rohit Shetty; here's why

Namita Thapar has revealed that she has invested Rs 10 crore in 25 companies. Talking about a certain set of criteria she looks for while making her decision where to invest, the co-founder of Emcure Pharmaceuticals said that she looks at the founder who should have fire in the belly, drive, sincerity and humility, cause which should solve a deep-rooted problem, proof of concept, expertise, networks and fun factor. Though she admitted have a special interest towards healthcare deals and women entrepreneurs, she doesn't want to be a passive investor. She want to be their mentor, sounding board, help them with her business acumen and networks and help them scale. Also Read - Shark Tank India: Peyush Bansal shares a crucial update on Jugaadu Kamlesh; talks about biggest concerns and next steps

Tell us about your favourite dialogue of Namita Thapar in the comments section.