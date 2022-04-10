The first season of Shark Tank India became famous for more than one reason. While many entrepreneurs managed to get funding for their projects, a lot of them got rejected too. A lot of them had to also brace for the harsh comments by the judges, especially Ashneer Grover. The BharatPe co-founder, Ashneer Grover, became famous for slamming contestants left, right and center. His oneliners went viral too. Among the two pitches that he rejected, one was of Niti Singhal who made Reversible clothing. Another one was Rohit Warrier who pitched 'Glass ka Mask'. Also Read - Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal responds to a fan who felt he was character assassinated in Ashish Chanchlani’s spoof video; says, ‘Nobody can…’

Niti and Rohit were badly trolled by Ashneer Grover on Shark Tank India. Now, the two of them united and displayed their products in the most interesting way possible. However, netizens could not stop trolling them and Ashneer Grover. A comment read, "Jab do logon ke dushman ek ho to dosti ho jati hai." Another comment read, "Divided by Shark tank united by Ashneer." One more comment against the Shark read, "Le ashneer bhai with epic dialogue- yeh sab doglapan hei." Check out the video below: Also Read - Shark Tank India meets Roadies: Ashneer Gover hosts Rannvijay Singha; fans comment, ‘Bhai kya kar raha hai tu’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by niti singhal (@niti.singhal)

Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover is in the news because he gave an update over a pitch that he invested in. He shared that the project has grown three times since then. Shring a picture, Ashneer Grover wrote, “It was great catching up with @beyondsnacks Founder Manas. Kerala Banana Chips was the first deal of Shark Tank Season 1 and it’s heartening to see him grow 3x in scale profitably within 6 months ! #ungreasyanna #sharktankindia.” Also Read - Shark Tank India: From glass ka mask to gol gehri nabhi – 5 weird pitches on the show that left empty-handed