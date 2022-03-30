Shark Tank India's judge Ashneer Grover has become one of the most viral meme materials online, thanks to his brutally honest opinions and feedback to the contestants who pitched their business ideas on the reality show. Most of the times, Ashneer was quite harsh on the contestants and made remarks that took everyone by surprise. One such contestant on Shark Tank India who faced the wrath of Ashneer was Sanandhan Sudhir who came to pitch his product On2cook, which specializes in cooking a chicken dish in just 7 minutes. While giving his feedback, Ashneer told Sanandhan that he reminds him of the iconic villain Shakaal from 's 1980 film Shaan who feeds his pet sharks. Also Read - Shark Tank India: Not just 'glass ka mask', Ashneer Grover REJECTED these pitches too with his epic one liners

During the episode, Sanandhan started off his pitch by preparing a chicken with his product and feeding the judges who found it delicious. However, while digging deep into his business aspects, the judges discovered that Sanandhan was lacking some important aspects.

As Sanandhan tried his best to convince the judges to invest in his product, Ashneer jumped in to announce his decision. While doing so, Ashneer told him that he reminds him of Shakaal. The contestant appeared baffled and asked Ashneet to reconfirm if he was comparing him to the iconic villain. Ashneer acknowledged his query and went on to say that he had been trying to win their approval by feeding them, just the way Shakaal used to feed his pet sharks. Sanandhan remained calm and told Ashneer that it was a nice joke. He walked away from the show with no deal.

Recently, Ashneer expressed his regret of not investing in Rohit Warrier's Sippline Drinking Shields aka 'glass ka mask' after calling it a 'wahiyat' product. "For the loss of entertainment in my life yes. Main soch raha hoon, agar main isko galti se bolta main tere mein invest kar raha hoon, tu 5 aur achi cheezein bana ke la, main toh roz haas haas ke pagal toh jata ki bhai ye toh live entertainment chal raha hai mera (I'm thinking if I had mistakenly told him that I'm investing in this product, he would have created 5 more such products and I would have been rolling on the floor laughing that I'm being entertained live), but not otherwise,” he told Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah during an interaction.