Shark Tank India: When Ashneer Grover told a bald contestant that he reminded him of Shakaal from Amitabh Bachchan's Shaan

On Shark Tank India, Ashneer Grover told Sanandhan Sudhir that he reminds him of the iconic villain Shakaal from Amitabh Bachchan's 1980 film Shaan who feeds his pet sharks, just the way Shakaal used to feed his pet sharks.