Shark Tank India 2 judge Namita Thapar recently spoke his heart out about being body shamed in the latest promo of the show. The shark revealed that she has been a victim of body shaming during her teenage days. A promo video shared by the channel shows how entrepreneurs pitched their clothing brand and said that they would want to make clothes for plus-sized people. Also Read - Shark Tank India 2 judge Namita Thapar labelled as Ananya Panday of business world; author exposes Sharks' reality

Namita, who is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals asked them why they did not think of making clothes exclusively for plus-sized people. Namita says that she was called 'aft', 'moti' and people shamed her. The pitcher said that the biggest problem in the plus-size industry is that plus-size people are treated like an outcast. But, their brand will make them feel included and not have a separate size chart for them. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill silences noisemakers, Sajid Khan breaks down while leaving Bigg Boss 16 and more

Watch the Shark Tank India 2 promo video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Well, this is not the first time when Namita spoke about body-shaming. Last year, during a conversation with , Namita said that when she was 21, she was bullied for being overweight and having a lot of facial hair and acne. She said that she used to feel ugly and no guy looked at her. She even revealed that being body-shamed as a teenager leaves a lot of scars. She even said that a guy in her class called her ‘the girl with the mustache’ in Marathi. Also Read - Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar reveals her educated househelp stole her phone to spread hate; netizens doubt it, say, 'Sorry, Ye meri expertise nahi hai'

Talkin about Shark Tank India 2, Rahul Dua, a comedian is seen hosting the show while Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh are seen judging the show.