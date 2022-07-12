One of Shark Tank India's judge, Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, recently had a fanboy moment when he got a chance to meet his favourite Hollywood star in London. And Aman couldn't stop talking about it on social media. Also Read - Shark Tank Indian judge Ashneer Grover bumps into Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Paris; actor jokes, 'yeh toh doglapan nahi...' [VIEW PICS]

The two personalities were seated in the audience at the final of the men’s singles during the Wimbledon tennis championship on Sunday. As they bumped into each other, Aman didn't forget to click a selfie with Tom Cruise. He shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Fan moment for me meeting the legend @tomcruise. Jerry Maguire is my all time favourite movie and I couldn’t resist telling him that." Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Amber Heard takes dig at Johnny Depp's star witness, Kim Kardashian allegedly damages Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress and more

Fans went gaga after seeing Aman and Tom in the same frame. "Woah! You made an impossible mission - POSSIBLE! Crazyyy," one Instagram user wrote while another one commented, "Two top guns together," followed by another one who said, "Aman Gupta made "Cruise" sailing his "boAt." And there many people who said it was a double fan moment for them. Also Read - Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell break up: A look at the superstar's high profile relationships from Nicole Kidman to Katie Holmes

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Gupta (@boatxaman)

The first season of Shark Tank India saw many different pitchers from every walk of life bringing forth their various business to raise funds from the 7 sharks, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal and Ghazal Alagh. However, there were also some bizarre pitches, from Glass ka Mask to Gol Gehri Nabhi, that went empty-handed and left the Sharks either agitated or in splits.