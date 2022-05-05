Shark India Tank judge Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former Managing Director of fintech platform BharatPe, has revealed some interesting anecdotes about his co-judges Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Amar Gupta, Namita Thapar and Peyush Bansal. During a recent event, Ashneer revealed that Vineeta, CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, was his junior in IIM. He found her quite hot though and they had even exchanged flirtatious glances during their college days. Also Read - Shark Tank India 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Koffee With Karan 7 and more new seasons of TV shows and what fans can expect

"I knew Anupam from before. I'd pitched him an idea once, and in the month that he took to get back to me, I accepted somebody else's investment, so I ended up saying no to him. Vineeta was my junior in IIM; we never spoke but had exchanged flirtatious glances. She was one of those 'hot juniors'. Aman is a great guy, our 'auditions' for the show were held together at my place. Peyush everybody knew from Lenskart, and Namita I met for the first time on the show," Ashneer said during his lecture at Lovely Professional University.

Talking about his experience on Shark Tank India, Ashneer said, "None of us went with the intention of making money. Let me tell you the truth, none of us made any money from the show. Some people said that we made ₹10 lakh per episode, but I'd have been happy with even ₹5 lakh. The concept of the show is very simple; they believe we have money, and they felt that we all have high-value startups, we'd be able to invest some money on the show. So, they asked us to commit to spending ₹10 crore each on the show. We said okay. We weren't paid anything for any episode; in fact, we worked like bonded labour for hours and hours."

After being stripped of all company titles from BharatPe along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover over alleged "extensive misappropriation of company funds" and using "company expense accounts" to "enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles", Ashneer had recently revealed that he is planning to start his own venture without seeking funds from the investors.

"I wish to start my own venture with my own money and make it profitable," he said during the recently-held TiECon-2022 start-up and entrepreneurial event in Chandigarh, according to media reports. "I don't want to go to the investors again," Grover told a panelist, adding that his tussle with BharatPe is a "badly fought corporate battle".