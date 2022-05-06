Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover makes a SURPRISING revelation about the fees of sharks in season 1

Shark Tank India is soon going to return to the TV screens with a second season. The first season was a huge hit and especially the Sharks, that is, Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Ghazal Alagh, became household names in the season one. While it remains to be seen whether these sharks will be returning for their second innings with Shark Tank India, it goes without saying that they have been grabbing headlines every other day. Talking about which is Ashneer Grover's recent revelation. Also Read - BTS: SUGA's Indian connect? Throwback to the time when the That That hitmaker got desi Bangtan fans attention for THIS reason

It so happens that Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe app, delivered a lecture at the Lovely Professional University, reports Indian Express. And there upon he shared the deets about Sharks' salaries per episode on Shark Tank India. And it's quite shocking and surprising. Ashneer revealed that they weren't paid for any episode. In fact, none of the Sharks went not with the intention of making money but they wanted some level of popularity.

"The concept of the show is very simple; they believe we have money, and they felt that we all have high-value startups, we'd be able to invest some money on the show. So, they asked us to commit to spending Rs 10 crore each on the show. We said okay," Ashneer said. He went on to say that they worked like 'bonded labours' instead. "We weren't paid anything for any episode; in fact, we worked like bonded labour for hours and hours," reports Indian Express.

There had been reports floating around stating that each of the sharks got about Rs 10 lakh each episode. Rubbishing the rumours, Ashneer Grover said, "Let me tell you the truth, none of us made any money from the show. Some people said that we made Rs 10 lakh per episode, but I’d have been happy with even Rs 5 lakh." Well, this sure is surprising.