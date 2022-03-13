Shark Tank India season 1 has been one of the most successful seasons. The show's judges - Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal - have been the talk of the town ever since. There have been various memes circulating on social media and this time one of the judges have given it back to the trolls with creativity rather than taking it to the heart. Vineeta Singh of Sugar cosmetics came across a meme wherein in her collage of 4 pics, Raju's mummy from was also posted. And guess what? Vineeta went a step ahead and turned that meme into a reality. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Shark Tank India: Twitter user sums up Namita Thapar's viral lines in a hilarious flowchart – 'Mera isme expertise nahi hai isliye I'm out'

The spoofy video is very goofy and entertaining. It begins with Vineeta's employee coming across the meme. He later goes to talk to Vineeta about the meeting and approvals and he sees her in Raju's mummy's avatar from , and starrer film 3 Idiots. The iconic scene wherein the three students go to Raju's house and his mother berates him for hearing complaints about him from the college. Vineeta has done a fine job at it and answered the trolls with creativity.

Fans are loving her sporting spirit. "Vineeta Maam Great way to reply with an equal amount of sportingness & humour," one of the social media users replied. Another on wrote, "Thats how you handle troll Army & Bullies on Social media, So Sporting & Creative," yet another one said, "What a boss lady man! Perfect answer to all the memes out there." Check out the video below:

All is not well! Stop with the photoshopping, Team @trySUGAR ? pic.twitter.com/98smTS7teA — Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng) March 12, 2022

The role of Raju's mom was played by actress Amardeep Jha in the film. It is one of the iconic scenes of the movie. Coming back to Shark Tank India and Vineeta Singh, the businesswoman is quite talented indeed. In one of the episodes of the show, she had mimicked Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal's baritone. Namita Thapar and others were left in awe.