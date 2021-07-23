Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: Karanvir Sharma reveals he was replaced at the end minute by 'star son' in movie projects

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani has gone off air, and fans are mighty upset with the channel. Lead actor Karanvir Sharma who played the role of Shaurya Sabherwal on the show said that he is finding it tough to bid adieu to the show. He said it will take some time for him to fully absorb that the show has ended. Karanvir Sharma told ETimes, "Right now, with my show going off air, I’m taking time to soak it all up. It’s difficult for any actor to bid adieu to a project." Fans loved his performance as the misogynist Shaurya Sabherwal who has a change of heart and mindset after Anokhi (Debattama Saha) enters his life. The couple's chemistry was also loved by one and all. Also Read - Whoa! Karanvir Sharma-Debattama Saha beat Sai Ketan Rao - Shivangi Khedkar to emerge as the best new jodi of the year — view poll results

The actor had made a comeback to TV after a long time. In the past, we have seen him in films and web shows. He told the publication, "Even though I have done TV shows in the past, I have realised that the medium is more female-oriented and often male actors don’t get layered and complex roles. It gets mundane after a while." But the actor saw some of his projects getting shelved last year due to the pandemic. This is why he decided to take up the show. Also Read - Trending TV news Today: Pearl V Puri's statement on rape accusation, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's belly dance video and more

Karanvir Sharma who is an outsider in Bollywood also spoke about the number of rejections he faced. But he said that he was not bitter about it. On the other hand, he feels they made him a better performer. He told ETimes, "I feel aspiring actors must prepare themselves to go through the struggles, rejection and failure as it is a part of the process. I was once selected for a film and at the last minute, I was replaced as they wanted to cast a star son. But every time it happened, I worked hard on my craft and became a more saleable actor. Nothing is fair anywhere and you have to fight hard to get what you want." Also Read - Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: #ShaKhiKiShaadi trends on social media as Shaurya and Anokhi finally become man and wife — read tweets