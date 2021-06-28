Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: #ShaKhiKiShaadi trends on social media as Shaurya and Anokhi finally become man and wife — read tweets

Though it does not get huge TRPs, Star Plus' show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani has a loyal audience. Finally, the lead pair has got married. After a lot of trials and tribulations, Shaurya (Karanvir Sharma) and Anokhi (Debattama Saha) have tied the knot. As we know, the story of the lead pair has evolved and how. Shaurya who is a misogynist finally develops feelings for his student, Anokhi. The couple have been dressed really well for the shaadi sequence. Fans are trending #ShaKhiKiShaadi on social media. Check out some of the tweets here... Also Read - Barrister Babu, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani - which TV show deserves more attention? Vote Now
We can see that the mood is very upbeat. Debattama Saha looks radiant in that pink lehenga. Let us see how the story progresses further! Also Read - Karanvir Sharma-Debattama Saha or Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi Khedkar – which new TV jodi has better chemistry? VOTE NOW
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.