Sheezan Khan is finally out of jail in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. The 20-year-old was found dead hanging on the sets of her show. Sheezan, who is out, spoke about how he immensely misses Tunisha and feels that if she were alive, she would fight for him. In an interaction with ETimes, Sheezan said, " I miss her and if she was alive, she would have fought for me". The actor even added how much he missed his family and how is he planning to spend his time after coming out of the jail, " Finally, I am with my family! It's an overwhelming feeling. All I want to do for a few days is lie in my mother's lap, eat food cooked by her, and spend time with my sisters and brother." Sheezan even spoke about his life in jail and now he learnt the true meaning of freedom," Today, I understand the true meaning of freedom and I can feel it. I was in tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters and I am so happy to be back with them.".

Sheezan was accused of abetment of suicide by Tunisha's mom, and since then his family has been fighting for justice, and now that he is out, the entire family of Sheezan has taken a sigh of relief and is planning to stay away from all the negativity that has surrounded them since the death of the actress. Sheezan and Tunisha were reportedly in a relationship, and her mom claimed that her breakup led her to commit suicide. Sheezan's family claims Tunisha was fighting with depression, and they tried to heal her as much as they could.

Tunisha's mom even claimed that the Sheezan family was forcing her to adapt their religion and often wear hijabs for them, while his family rubbished all these claims and lashed out strongly at her for not understanding her daughter's mental health.