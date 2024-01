Sheezan Khan has had a very tough life. He was loved as Ali Baba from Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. He was appreciated for his performance but the suicide of his ex-girlfriend, Tunisha Sharma changed the whole life. Tunisha played the female lead in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and she was in a relationship with Sheezan. They were also very close to each other's families but had reportedly broken up a few days before Tunisha's death. Tunisha had hung herself in her room on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan was accused of making Tunisha decide to take her own life. Tunisha's mother made allegations against Sheezan and he was taken to the jail. Sheezan was in the jail for a long time without being even proven guilty. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 star Sheezan Khan quits Chand Jalne Laga within a month; says 'I was reduced to just another character'

Sheezan's family, Falaq Naaz, Shafaq Naaz and others supported him throughout and tried to prove that he had not done anything in Tunisha's death. Tunisha passed away on December 24, 2022. It was her first death anniversary this year and many felt Sheezan would post something on social media. Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga: Sheezan Khan to make comeback with Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh TV show

Sheezan Khan reveals why he didn't post anything on Tunisha Sharma's death anniversary

However, nothing like that happened. He did not share anything and fans were wondering why he did not do so. Sheezan recently held a Q&A session on Instagram and he was asked why he did not post anything on her death anniversary and also on her birth anniversary on January 4. Sheezan then revealed that Tunisha's family has made him sign a paper in the court that he would not use her pictures. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Dino James, Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam fight it out in the semi-finale; to face double eliminations

He wrote, "The reason why I didn't upload anything on these days is because the other party had made me sign a paper in court saying I can t upload any of her pictures or take her name anywhere publicly! And after this, I won't discuss this in the future!"

Take a look at Sheezan's post:

Post coming out of jail, Sheezan did Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and he also did Chand Jalne Laga recently. However, he left the show within a month.