Sheezan Khan shared an unseen video with Tunisha Sharma in which he refers to her as "mine and only," which has left many feeling very emotional, and they are immensely missing the happy face of the 20-year-old girl who hung herself on the sets of her show. Sheezan Khan, who was accused by Tunisha's family of him instigating their daughter to commit suicide, is out of jail on bail, and just a day ago he dropped an unseen video of him along with Tunisha that reveals details about the bond they shared. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, he mentioned his feelings for the late actress and expressed that he missed her immensely. Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship, and when she committed suicide, they were separated, and her mother claims that because she was emotionally distraught over the breakup, Tunisha decided to end her life.

Sheezan Khan has received a lot of support from his friends and the industry people who dropped all their love for the actor in the comment box of the post, and this shows that Sheezan is not really the reason for Tunisha's death, and the Khan family also wants the truth to prevail soon and Sheezan to walk off freely without any accusation of the murder of the girl. Meanwhile, Tunisha's family, particularly her mother, is stuck by her claims that her daughter committed suicide due to Sheezan's bad decision with her, and now she wants him to pay the price of his mistake, according to her. Tunisha Sharma's suicide case is still ongoing, and both families are waiting for justice.