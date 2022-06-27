In the past few years, one celebrity who has risen to fame immensely is Shehnaaz Gill. She was a famous name in the Punjabi film industry, but after her stint in Bigg Boss season 13, she became a household name. The actress-singer has a huge fan following, and she trends on social media a lot of times. Currently, #ShehnaazAtUmang2022 has been trending on Twitter as last night she gave a rocking performance at Umang 2022 event. Many other celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and more performed at the event. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair faints after water task; fans shower love and support on the youngest contestant of Rohit Shetty's show [Watch Video]

Shehnaaz At Umang 2022

A fan tweeted, "Performers of the night at Umang festival. Jealous Souls #ShehnaazGill have much more to offer for you,. Excitement Barkrar Rakho Keep Shining @ishehnaaz_gill Many more success to you. God Bless You #ShehnaazAtUmang2022."

Well, Shehnaaz is now all set for her Bollywood debut with 's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The shooting of the film is currently going on in Hyderabad.

Shehnaaz Gill in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Reportedly, Shehnaaz is paired opposite Jassie Gill in the film. Earlier, the actress was supposed to romance , but the actor opted out of the film, and reportedly Jassie Gill has replaced him in the movie. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars in the lead role.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's close friendship

Shehnaaz and late Sidharth Shukla’s close friendship also made it to the headlines. It was difficult for the actress to cope with the demise of Sidharth, but she came out strong. In Bigg Boss 15 finale, Shehnaaz had given a tribute to the late actor, and when she came on stage even Salman got emotional.