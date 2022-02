Shehnaaz Gill and Shilpa Shetty hold hands like BFFs as they pose together; fans call them 'powerful ladies' [Watch Video]

Shehnaaz Gill is slaying it and how. The actress rose like a phoenix and has been winning hearts since day one of her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. She has come a long way and millions of fan followers due to her simplicity. The actress was recently in Bigg Boss 13 paying her heartfelt tribute to her beloved buddy Sidharth Shukla and where even advised her to move in LIFE. Shehnaaz is coping with his loss and one can see that. Just a while ago she was spotted in Mehboob studio along with Bollywood actress and fans are AMAZED to see them together as they pose holding each other's hands. Shilpa and Shehnaaz look RAVISHING together and one cannot get over their BEAUTY! The fans are showering praises on both the ladies by calling them powerful, while other fans are wondering what is the shoot all about. Well, Shehnaaz is seen in fierce look and it is speculated that Bigg Boss 13 contestant will be performing for the finale of India's Got talent and she was at the studio for her rehearsals. While both the ladies pose together for the paparazzi. In these pictures, they are giving major BFF goals. Also Read - Tiger 3: Vicky Kaushal to fly down to Delhi to spend first Valentine's Day with Katrina Kaif as she shoots with Salman Khan — read deets

Shehnaaz is not only winning audiences heat but even Bollywood stars, recently heaved all praises for her and admired how STRONG woman she is and called her journey INSPIRING. In her AMA session, she said, "Shehnaaz's journey is inspiring and her honesty is adorable". In fact, she even asked who is known to play Cupid and the best matchmaker in town to find her a suitable man for him. Also Read - Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat take their relationship to another level? Find out deets [Exclusive]