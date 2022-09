Hey, social media lovers, it's Sunday, which means that it's time to update y'all on the TV Instagrammers of the week. From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Sneha Namanandi, Palak Tiwari and more have found a place in the TV Instagrammers this week. TV divas never fail to make heads turn or win hearts with their posts on Instagram. While Shehnaaz Gill enthralled fans with another song video, Ayesha shared a BTS from the sets of the show. Gear up to see the amazing posts of TV stars that won hearts below: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma to Ayesha Singh and more; MEET the real-life partners of these actors

Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill dropped another soothing video of herself singing. This time, Shehnaaz won hearts with her rendition of Le Dooba originally sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. Shehnaaz's soothing voice left SidNaaz fans in tears. They asked her to feel Sidharth Shukla's presence around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Hina Khan

Hina Khan has not yet announced any new project. However, she's still ruling hearts with her Instagram posts. Recently, in collaboration with a magazine's awards function, Hina posted a glam video of herself. Boy, she killed it and how!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Ayesha Singh shared a video of herself and her co-star Siddharth Bodke. The actress pranked her costar who in turn promised to get his revenge. They are so adorable together!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one helluva hottie. He dropped some hot still from the episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and we couldn't help but share them with y'all. He gives out superstar vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya gave an insight into what it's like to be the wife of a Navy Commander. She shared a montage of pics and videos with her husband Rahul Nagal. It'll tug at your heartstrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari shared a reel video. In it, the Bijlee Bijlee girl flaunted her traditional look. Boy, she makes saree look so hot and pretty at the same time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Imlie fame Sumbul shared a pictures post in collaboration with her co-star Fahmaan Khan. It seems like pictures from the sets of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. Their goofy expressions will bring a smile on all Arylie fans' faces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer Khan (@sumbul_touqeer)

Aishwarya Sharma

Another Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress is ace at Instagramming and it's Aishwarya Sharma. Her posts are hilarious and she always follows the latest trends. Here are Aishwarya and Vihaan recreating a viral brother-sister reel video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

Sneha Namanandi

It was Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Sneha Namanandi's birthday recently. The actress along with her Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 gang created the viral Kala Chashmah reel video. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar passed the vibe check. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneha Namanandi (@snehanamanandi)

That's all in the TV Instagrammers of the week today.