And with that, another week of March has passed by. While popular TV shows such as Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more shows kept the audience glued to the TV sets, popular TV stars such as Shehnaaz Gill, Ayesha Singh, Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan and more kept the fans hooked on the gram. The Tv stars love to interact with their fans and hence, they share content online to entertain them in real life too. Here's looking at who grabbed a place in TV Instagrammers this week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 reunion: Abdu Rozik attends Shiv Thakare's party; Sumbul Touqeer Khan debut blue hair, Sajid Khan and more join in [VIEW PICS]

Dalljiet Kaur

The actress Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with her boyfriend Nikhil Patel in Mumbai yesterday. Dalljiet and Nikhil opted for a white wedding trousseau. They looked beautiful. Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2023: Rashmika Mandanna's performance on Ranjithame from Varisu and Sami Sami from Pushpa leaves fans enthralled [VIEW TWEETS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR PATEL ੴ (@kaurdalljiet)

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rubina Dilaik and make us believe in love by just being the way they are. Rubina and Abhinav attended Rubina's sister's wedding and the Shakti actress made a reel out of some pics. Dil Toh Pagal Hai's whistle is played in the BGM and they look so adorable! Also Read - Box Office Clash: 7 times South Indian cinema went head-to-head with Bollywood — Who emerged victorious? [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Bigg Boss 16 and Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen dancing with . They both are celebrating the Oscar win of RRR song Naatu Naatu. Check out the fun video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer (@sumbul_touqeer)

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Bigg Boss 16 and Udaariyaan fame Priyanka shared a couple of photoshoots on the gram. Priyanka seems to be busy in photoshoots these days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankachaharchoudhary)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankachaharchoudhary)

Ayesha Singh-Harshad Arora

Harshad Arora has entered Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and . Ayesha gave a warm welcome to the actor and even they used the DTPH whistle theme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's other beauty Aishwarya Sharma shared the last reel from the set that was burned to ashes. The actress would have had so many memories from her makeup room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni attended the grand wedding of Krishna Mukherjee. Aly and Jasmin's adorable pictures together have tugged at our heartstrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill dropped a picture from the night she attended starrer film Zwigato's special screening. Shehnaaz wore an outfit given by a fan. She looked so pretty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Lastly, we have . The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared a reel video while performing aerial yoga. Hina's dedication is inspiring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

That's it in the TV Instagrammers this week!