Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

We love social media and so do celebrities. TV stars are especially hooked to Instagram. Being Sunday, it's time to take a look at the best posts made by TV stars. Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh, Chhavi Mittal and more are on the list. The Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been acing her Instagram game and how by sharing fun and entertaining reels on social media. Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa shared the first glimpse of their son Laksh and grabbed all the attention. Scroll on to meet the TV Instagrammers of the week.

Bharti Singh

Let's start with the cutest. Bharti and Harsh shared the first glimpse of their son Laksh on Instagram. The pictures are insanely cute and they went instantly viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Chhavi Mittal

TV actress Chhavi Mittal who recent underwent a surgery for breast cancer shared a post sharing her progress. In the post, she slammed those who trolled her for showing a little bit of her breasts. She penned, "If anything, I'm so damn proud of my body, not because of the way it looks, but because of the strength it has shown me. Because of what it allows me to do. And even more proud of my breasts, because only I know what they've endured and it's no mean feat to not just be survivors, but fighters all the way."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Shehnaaz Gill

The diva is busy making fun reels and sharing on social media. Her recent post had her dancing on Taylor Swift's song Blank Space. The video instantly went viral as she managed to pull off cool steps and even lip-sync the lyrics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star Disha Parmar and husband Rahul Vaidya zoomed off to London to celebrate their first anniversary. On the special day, Rahul shared some candid pictures on her Instagram penning a sweet note for her hubby wifey. Disha on the other hand shared some very sweet pictures from their trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA RKV ? (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Mouni Roy

Naagin star Mouni Roy shared a picture dedicated to her hubby dearest Suraj Nambiar. She shared a candid picture that had them in a romantic post whilst she showed off her back in a satin blue dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

And that's THE END. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.