Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh, Rakhi Sawant and more – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Quite a few of us are addicted to Instagram, aren't we? Well, we don't know about you, but there are many Television celebrities who are pretty active on social media. On that note, we are back with your weekly dose of the best TV Instagrammers. Over the past days, stars like Shehnaaz Gill, , , and many others remained to rule social media with their interesting social media posts. So without any further ado, here's looking at all the top Instagram posts.

Shehnaaz Gill, who now seems to be finding happiness in little things, managed to hit headlines with her Instagram post that had her spending quality time with family. She shared a video that had her doing Gidda with her family members in Punjab. Dressed in a sweet purple salwar-suit, she managed to win the hearts of SidNaaz with her desi avatar.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa ruled the Instagram as they shared the good news with fans. They have entered a new phase in their lives - parenthood. Bharti gave birth to a baby boy and she shared a photo from her maternity shoot to share the news.

Likewise, Debina Bonnerjee and too became parents. The actress gave birth to a baby girl a few days ago. She shared the news with a sweet video which she captioned as, "With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 . Thank you for all your love and blessings."

Anupamaa stars and also made it to the headlines as they shared a sweet video on MaAn day. Their chemistry is simply too crackling to miss.

Lastly, Rakhi Sawant is also on this list! The Bigg Boss 15 star attended the success bash of and Jr NTR's RRR and managed to get click with the biggies. She shared all the pics and videos on her Instagram account.

Which one did you like the best? Tweet to us and let us know!