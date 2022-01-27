Shehnaaz Gill birthday special: Sidharth Shukla throwing Sana in the pool after celebrations will remind you of SidNaaz's happy times – watch video

It is Shehnaaz Gill's birthday today. The gorgeous actress and singer has come a long way in the entertainment industry. Her popularity witnessed a major jump with her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She was the biggest entertainment factor of the show and her connection with Sidharth Shukla also kept her in the limelight. Shehnaaz and Sidharth managed to strike a bond that is very rare to find. Shehnaaz accepted that she was deeply in love with Sidharth Shukla and he cared for her unconditionally. Sadly, their bond came to an end with Sidharth's demise. On her birthday, here is a throwback to her last birthay when Sidharth Shukla made sure that she has a fun time. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Birthday Special: Here are the most glamorous looks of Shehnaaz Gill till now

Last year, Shehnaaz had shared a video on social media in which we saw her celebrating her birthday with Sidharth Shukla and family. She cut the cake with the Shuklas and then Sidharth threw her in the pool just for fun. Shehnaaz had shared the video with the caption, "love u all." The video has once again caught attention of fans who are saying that they are missing Sidharth Shukla terribly. These sweet moments with Sidharth will always be remembered by Shehnaaz Gill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Now Shehnaaz Gill is going to make an appearance on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale and will pay a tribute to Sidharth Shukla. A promo of the same has been released by the channel and SidNaaz fans are already in tears.