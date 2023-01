We all are hooked to social media, aren't we? TV celebrities sure are. It is a media for the stars to stay connected with their fans and share glimpses of their daily lives. This week stars like Shehnaaz Gill, Debina Bonnerjee, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma and many more managed to grab the attention of their fans with their fabulous social media posts. Among many stars, here are top five stars who managed to become the Instagrammers of the week. Take a look. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam to Shehnaaz Gill: These participants dared to argue with Salman Khan

Shehnaaz Gill

The Bigg Boss 13 star managed to get all the attention as she shared many videos and pictures with Guru Randhawa. The two stars are going to be in a music video together called Moon Rise. The videos shared glimpses of the song and the fun moments they shared while filming.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's video below:

Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Aishwarya Sharma shared glimpses of her New Year celebrations with hubby and family.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary caught attention of all their fans as revealed the name of their second daughter through a sweet post. They have named her Divisha.

The star Sriti Jha has been vacationing in France and has been sharing some amazing pictures too. In a latest photodump, Sriti Jha showed off her 'party animal' side.

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari is an internet sensation. She created massive sensation as she shared her New Year celebrations pictures.

Who do you think nailed the Instagram game this week? Tweet to us and let us know.