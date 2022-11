It's Sunday and it is time to take a recap of all that happened over the week. TV stars are very popular and it can be seen from their social media posts. The likes and comments they generate are immense. On that note, here's looking at the top Instagrammers of the week from the TV industry. The top stars who managed to grab everyone's attention are Shehnaaz Gill, Ankita Lokhande, Debina Bonnerjee, Rupali Ganguly and Charu Asopa. The ladies ruled! Here's taking a look at their top posts.

Shehnaaz Gill

It was just yesterday that Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill shared a video on Instagram that went instantly viral. She crooned a beautiful Punjabi song that touched everyone's hearts.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee who is pregnant for the second time shared a video giving a glimpse into her maternity photoshoot. She went all bold as she dressed in a cropped tube top, white shirt and stockings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa star Ruplai Ganguly left all her fans in awe as she shared a picture with her on-screen kids. She could be seen posing with Chhoti Anu, Toshu, Samar, Pakhi and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Charu Asopa

TV actress Charu Asopa who is currently ruling the headlines because of her nasty divorce with Rajeev Sen took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her daughter Ziana on her birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

Ankita Lokhande

The Pavitra Rishta star and hubby Vicky Jain organised a Halloween party that was attended by many celebrities. Ankita looked fab in a white and golden dress. She shared pictures on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

So which one did you like the most ?