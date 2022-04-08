Shehnaaz Gill does Giddha with her family; 'Punjab ki kudi' leaves fans awed – Watch

From photoshoots to songs, Shehnaaz Gill has been making it to the headlines for amazing reasons. The actress, who became a household name with Bigg Boss season 13, was very close to late actor Sidharth Shukla, and her fans were worried about how she will cope with the loss. However, Shehnaaz has proved that she is a strong girl and has been making a mark in the TV and film industry. Recently, the actress posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen doing Giddha with her family. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Imlie, Anupamaa and more TV shows that have left fans cringing over the storyline

She captioned the video as, “#family #shehnaazgill #boliyan.@ Well, her fans are going gaga over the video. A fan commented, “Samajh toh kuch bhi nhi aaya but tumhe khush dekhkar bahut khushi mil rhi hai Love You Shehnaaz.” Another fan wrote, “How cute shehnaaz wanted to see you happy always, so happy to see you having fun with family.” One more fan commented, “Your voice is so beautiful Shehnaaz.” Check out the video below… Also Read - Allu Arjun birthday: Allu Sirish shares unseen childhood pics of the Pushpa actor; wishes his brother with an adorable note

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Well, Shehnaaz is currently in her village, and a couple of days ago, she had shared a video on Instagram in which she was seen running in a farm just like a proper film heroine. Check out the video here… Also Read - Anupamaa: MaAn fans upset with zero intimacy between Anu and Anuj Kapadia; call their romance 'cliche' – read tweets

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 release Punjabi film Honsla Rakh which was a super hit at the box office. The actress’ performance in it was liked by one and all. Her last TV appearance was in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15. She gave a tribute to Sidharth Shukla on the show and got emotional while talking to . Well, fans of Shehnaaz are eagerly waiting to know which will be her next project. The actress’ fans are also keen to watch her in a Bollywood film.