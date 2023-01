Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa's chemistry is grabbing a lot of headlines all thanks to their new song Moon Rise. Guru and Shehnaaz will be seen together for the first time in an album and they seem to have shared a good bond off-screen as well if you still have a doubt about it. Watch this goofy video of Guru and Sana where they are seen having fun while shooting for the BTS of song on the beach. Sana looks absolutely beautiful in a pink alter neck off-shoulder dress, while Guru looks handsome in the light blue shirt. And fans are in love with their sparkling chemistry and are wishing they do a movie together as Guru too is soon going to make his Bollywood debut soon as an actor. Fans say that they look magical together.

Watch the video of Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa goofing on the beach.

One user commented, " You are one of the women that I really admire due to your great achievements". Shehnaaz has overcome all the hurdles in life. Sidharth Shukla's loss broke her completely but she stood strong and her fans are praising her becoming what she has. Another user said, " Siddharth shukla watching from heaven".

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa have been trending since quite a time is due to their unmatchable chemistry. The singer too is extremely fond of her and while Shehnaaz is a fan of Guru before she made it big. Sana has become a queen with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and eve since then there is no looking back for the actress. Shehnaaz will be soon seen in 's film Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The song of Guru and Shehnaaz will be releasing on January 10, 2023.