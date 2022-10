It was in September, last year when Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack. His friends and people from all walks of life were shocked and could not believe the piece of shocking news. Even his Bigg Boss 13 co-participant and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill took months to come in terms with the loss and accept reality. Lately a fan of Shehnaaz has written a note to the late actor. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ram Charan resumes RC15 shoot, Shehnaaz Gill's eyes set on South cinema and more

The fan had met Shehnaaz in real and had got emotional after seeing her. The note read that the actor was right as the fan could see honesty in the eyes of the actress. The fan saw Shehnaaz's innocence closely and revealed to SidNaaz fans that they need to meet the diva in real to experience the rare quality that she has in her. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shalin Bhanot gets violent in Bigg Boss 16, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya reveals motherhood plans and more

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's fan tweet here for Sidharth Shukla Also Read - Bigg Boss: Shehnaaz Gill, Lokesh Sharma, Manveer Gujjar and more contestants' sudden transformation will leave you SHOCKED – [View Pics]

Advertisement

@sidharth_shukla you were so right when u said unki ankhon mein honesty hai ?❤️ And i saw that up close today when she was in front of me and i could look into her eyes... #SidNaaz anyone who has met her in person will have definitely experienced this... #ShehnaazGill — Yashu✨SSS✨ (@ni_muh_toddungi) October 9, 2022

The open letter has made everyone emotional. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were inseparable ever since they met in the house of Bigg Boss 13. They never confirmed their relation to the world but their love was seen by all. The duo would often avoid the paps and would spend a lot of quality time together. Fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill also took to the comment box and became emotional as they read the sweet tweet. Many even praised the fan who met Shehnaaz in public.

There are fans who become very excited when they spot their favourite celeb. Earlier, the Bigg Boss 13 girl was seen at the airport and was posing with every fan. One man lost his control in excitement and tried to grab Shehnaaz by the shoulder for the photo as she was standing a bit far away. She escaped his touch and the fan understood his mistake. She showed a lot of maturity in the situation.