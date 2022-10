Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill gained a lot of fame and recognition after she participated in Salman Khan's reality show. Recently, Shehnaaz's father Santokh Singh received a death threat from an anonymous person. Yes, you read that right! During a phone conversation, the stranger guy threatened to kill Santokh before Diwali by breaking into his home. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta doesn't want to break away from her bahu image and the reason will win her fans' hearts all over again [Exclusive]

Shehnaaz's father received a call from an unknown person when he was travelling from Punjab's Beas to Tarantan. If reports are to be believed then, the young man insulted Santokh verbally before threatening to kill him. The family has filed a police complaint.

Earlier, Shehnaaz's father Santokh received death threats from others. There have been several death threats given to Shehnaaz's father before this. Santok joined BJP, the political party in 2021 and on December 25 two strangers attacked him. Santokh had stopped his car at a dhaba in Jandiala Guru region, Amritsar when the attackers started firing. Shehnaaz has been trending on the Entertainment news.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will make his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz has become a well-known face now after her stint in Bigg Boss 13.