Sidharth Shukla left us in most tragic circumstances on September 2, 2021. Fans are yet to get over the shocking and untimely demise of the actor who was riding on the wave of success. His demise has affected us a lot and especially Shehnaaz Gill. She was the closest to Sidharth Shukla and we all saw how she broke down on his funeral. It was heartbreaking to see the jolly Shehnaaz Gill in that state. Shehnaaz Gill just released a song Tu Yaheen Hai, which has been sung by her. It has got good reviews from everyone. People became very emotional seeing the video that highlights her pain after his demise. Post Sidharth's demise, we saw Shehnaaz Gill for the promotions of her film, Honsla Rakh.

During the promotions of Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about the most ridiculous rumour about herself that she heard. She said that there were reports about her relationship ending and added that it 'will never happen'. Shehnaaz told Zoom about a rumour she heard about herself that made her laugh. "They said I had a break-up. That will never happen," she said. For the unversed, Shehnaaz was rumoured to be dating late actor Sidharth Shukla. However, none of them never admitted to being in a relationship. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill made her first Twitter post after Sidharth Shukla's demise recently. She announced that her tribute for Sidharth Shukla titled Tu Yaheen Hai. She used a line from Bigg Boss 13 to make the announcement. It is a very heartbreaking video and at the same time comforting. Post Shehnaaz released the song, she was trolled. People accused her of using Sidharth Shukla's name for her own benefit.

Post that, Jaan Kumar Sanu announced a heartfelt tribute song for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. But, within no time, the singer was massively trolled for his tweet by netizens. Jaan responded to allegations of 'disrespecting his legacy' by announcing a tribute song on a late actor and his rumoured girlfriend titled Mera Tu.