Shehnaaz Gill has become a very popular name in the TV industry. In fact, in Bollywood too she is pretty famous. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film has been renamed though. It was recently that Shehnaaz Gill hit headlines because of her affair rumours. It was rumoured that she has found love again in choreographer and host Raghav Juyal. Whispers were being heard that they have grown pretty fond of each other. But now Shehnaaz herself has rubbished all these rumours.

Shehnaaz Gill talks about alleged affair with

The diva recently attended the song launch event of her brother. She was asked about the link-up rumours. Over this, she rubbished all the speculations and called it a lie. She stated that if someone is spotted with someone or if someone goes on a holiday with someone then it does not mean that they are dating. She was quoted saying, "Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na...toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ??????? ??✨ (@shehnaazgill.fan)

Shehnaaz Gill has a blast at the event

At the song launch event, Shehnaaz Gill was in the best of her mood. She danced with all the guests who attended the event. Videos and pictures from the party have gone viral on social media. She looked cute and pretty in black short, a top and a red blazer. Hair tied in a sleek ponytail and perfect makeup, Shehnaaz simply looked her best.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by radhika subedi? (@shehnaazians_radhika)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S I D N A A Z F O R E V E R (@__sidnaaz_forever_.__)

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for more updates from the world of showbiz.