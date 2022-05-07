Shehnaaz Gill gets felicitated by Brahma Kumaris; proud fans trend 'KEEP SHINING SHEHNAAZ' whilst missing Sidharth Shukla [VIEW TWEETS]

'Keep Shining Shehnaaz' takes over Twitter as Shehnaaz Gill attends an event organised by Brahma Kumaris. Quite a few fans are also missing Sidharth Shukla as he was the one who introduced Shehnaaz to Brahma Kumaris.