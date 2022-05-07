Shehnaaz Gill gets felicitated by Brahma Kumaris; proud fans trend 'KEEP SHINING SHEHNAAZ' whilst missing Sidharth Shukla [VIEW TWEETS]
'Keep Shining Shehnaaz' takes over Twitter as Shehnaaz Gill attends an event organised by Brahma Kumaris. Quite a few fans are also missing Sidharth Shukla as he was the one who introduced Shehnaaz to Brahma Kumaris.
Shehnaaz Gill was introduced to Brahma Kumaris by Sidharth Shukla. Post his demise, Shehnaaz Gill has got strongly connected with the movement. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill became a part of an event organised by Brahma Kumaris for the empowerment of girl child. She was felicitated and even asked to deliver a speech. As videos and pictures of Shehnaaz Gill from the event went viral on Twitter, her fans started trending 'Keep Shining Shehnaaz' will full force. Quite a few also wrote that they are missing Sidharth Shukla. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill's Eid bonding goes viral, Shraddha Arya-Sanjay Gagnani's slap incident, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 line up and more
During her speech, Shehnaaz Gill stated that she wants to make more efforts to help people in society. This won everyone's hearts.
