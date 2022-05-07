Shehnaaz Gill was introduced to Brahma Kumaris by Sidharth Shukla. Post his demise, Shehnaaz Gill has got strongly connected with the movement. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill became a part of an event organised by Brahma Kumaris for the empowerment of girl child. She was felicitated and even asked to deliver a speech. As videos and pictures of Shehnaaz Gill from the event went viral on Twitter, her fans started trending 'Keep Shining Shehnaaz' will full force. Quite a few also wrote that they are missing Sidharth Shukla. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill's Eid bonding goes viral, Shraddha Arya-Sanjay Gagnani's slap incident, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 line up and more

Hamare sab ke dil ki dhadkan ❤️ @ishehnaaz_gill looking so beautiful and warm welcomed by Brahmkumaris ???? KEEP SHINING SHEHNAAZ #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/Zl09K07I8Q — ???????? ???✨ (@iamfarhana21) May 6, 2022

My baby @ishehnaaz_gill I don’t have enough words to write ?? She always exceed our expectations!! Proud moment ?? KEEP SHINING SHEHNAAZ #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/6RAvdqD77Y — ?Ritu???SidNaaz❤️ (@Ritu19791) May 6, 2022

When it is related to Brahmkumaris...miss Sidharth Bhai automatically...

Bhai had unique bond with this center...miss you Bhai ?#SidharthShukla?

Don't know reson why Shehnaaz joined BK center..but it is good for her? KEEP SHINING SHEHNAAZ — Kanwar (@DolmaKanwar) May 7, 2022

So proud moment for us .. #ShehnaazGill Proud Of You Baby.. KEEP SHINING SHEHNAAZ.. Aise hi chamakte raho ❤️❤️❤️???? https://t.co/KV3gztmXIW — Sagarika //Shehnaaz ki Proud PR ??// (@acherjee20) May 6, 2022

It's that heart of gold

and stardust soul

that make you

BEAUTIFUL!!!@ishehnaaz_gill??#SHEHNAAZGILL

KEEP SHINING SHEHNAAZ pic.twitter.com/vnkIKLnYSA — ?Deepa? ?(TWINKAL)? (@DeepaShendre1) May 6, 2022

She is looking so beautiful as always.??

KEEP SHINING SHEHNAAZ#ShehnaazGill https://t.co/T34OpQb9Vj — Janvi ❤️ (@JanviSharma1107) May 6, 2022

During her speech, Shehnaaz Gill stated that she wants to make more efforts to help people in society. This won everyone's hearts.