Whenever we talk about Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill’s name comes to our mind. The lady has been the star of that season and is still ruling. She has a massive fan following and is extremely well in her career. Recently, we saw her in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan. She was paired opposite Raghav Juyal. The actress won hearts with her performance in the film. Shehnaaz has been very close to her brother, Shehbaz Badesha.

They have always been together and supported each other. Now, Shehnaaz has given a luxurious gift to her brother. Yes, Shehnaaz has gift Shehbaz a swanky new luxurious car.

Shehnaaz's gift for Shehbaz

Shehbaz took to Instagram to share a video of his Mercedes Benz E-class car. His new sedan is worth over Rs 80 lakh. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Thank u sister for new wheels.” Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHEHBAZ BADESHA (@badeshashehbaz)

This car comes in Obsidian Black, Mojave Silver, Selenite Grey, Designo Hyacinth Red, High Tech Silver and Polar White colour options. Shehnaaz opted for the Obsidian Black colour for her brother. Shehnaaz herself owns a Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar XJ, Mercedes Benz S-class and others.

Talking about Shehnaaz, she has been through a lot after Sidharth Shukla’s demise. Her bond with Sidharth on Bigg Boss won hearts. They are still loved as SidNaaz. It was very heartbreaking to see SidNaaz separating. Shehnaaz was completely left alone after she lost him.

She did not come out in the open for a few months but later was spotted during the promotions of Honsla Rakh. She is now standing strong with all the beautiful memories of Sidharth Shukla.