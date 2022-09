Shehnaaz Gill is the latest member to join in support of Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot that created a huge hullaballoo on the internet. The actor not only faced criticism online but fell into legal trouble as well. And now Shehnaaz had an interesting take on Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor's nude photoshoot. In an interaction, she was asked what's one thing she would like to say to the superstar and the most beloved actor Ranveer Singh. She spoke about his nude photoshoot and said that he never liked any pictures on Instagram but his picture. She said, " Aapki Instagram mein maine kabhi post like nahi ki. Wo pehli post like ki (I never liked any of your posts on Instagram. That was the first post that I liked)." Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's new beginnings on Ganesh Chaturthi: Lease out Kishore Kumar's bungalow for a restaurant; buy farmhouse in Alibaug for this HUGE amount

Shehnaaz grabbed a lot of attention with this statement and we wonder what Ranveer Singh will have to say about this support for him. While Shehnaaz too is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 's Kabhie Eid Kabhi Diwali and has signed a few more films. Reports suggest that the actress will be seen working with too.

Ranveer Singh was landed in a soup as an NGO had filed an FIR against the actor for spreading obscenity and outraging the women's modesty. The actor even went to the police station to record his statement where he admitted that he didn't know that he would land in so much trouble. While many Bollywood actresses stood in support of the actor, right from , , , and . She had said, " Arre kya problem hai? Pahli bar koi and Aisa Kar Raha hai, hum logo ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye na (What's the problem. A man is doing it for the first time, let us also enjoy this)." On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be seen next in 's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.