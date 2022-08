Hola! It's time to scan through the best Instagram updates of the week made by our favourite TV stars. Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill rules Instagram and this week too she remained to be at the top of her game. Hina Khan and Shaheer Shaikh shared a stunning video on social media from their song and it went viral on social media in no time. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar also got everyone's attention as a cute video of the two adorably fighting in the box ring went viral. Check out all the top updates here. Also Read - After Maharani 2 and Delhi Crime 2, here's the status of Mirzapur 3, Asur 2 and more sequels of top web series

Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts with her singing

The Bigg Boss 13 diva has been quite active on Instagram. While her focus has been on acting, she recently shared a video treating her fans with a song. Her soothing voice left everyone mesmerised. Take a look.

Preggers dances her heart out in latest reel

Debina Bonnerjee who is pregnant with her second child shared a fun reel on Instagram. She could be seen dancing to Bollywood tunes whilst showing off her collection of clothes. Many appreciated the diva for spreading positivity.

and 's fun reel

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar gave a glimpse of their mature love story as they shared a fun reel on Instagram. The two stars can be seen fighting in the boxing ring and it is entertaining AF.

and 's BTS video

The two TV stars appeared in a music video called Runjhun and demonstrated a sizzling chemistry. The lady took to her Instagram account to share a BTS video in which they could be seen pulling off a romantic scene in rains.

's fun reel with baby Tara

TV's celebrated hosted Jay Bhanushali took to his Instagram account to share a fun reel of his daughter Tara. He introduced her as Halwai Tara.

Which Instagram post of TV star did you enjoy the most?