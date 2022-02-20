Shehnaaz Gill interacts with fans after a long time; 'Love like Shehnaaz' trends on Twitter – view tweets

Shehnaaz Gill interacted with her fans after a very long time. Shehnaazians have been waiting for such an interaction. And we must say, it was all things Shehnaaz, cuteness, sassy, smart and confident. 'Love Like Shehnaaz' is trending on Twitter.