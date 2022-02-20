Shehnaaz Gill's fans were badly missing her and hence, the actress came online on Twitter a bit and interacted with them. Sana aka Shehnaaz was everything that we know her to be, strong, chirpy, confident and cuteness overload. It has been a long, long time since Shehnaaz interacted with her fans. Shehnaazians were super happy and kept asking her to reply. Shehnaaz not just interacted with her fans, but also cracked jokes, oozed confidence and was also sassy. Shehnaaz's interaction is going viral on social media and her fans are trending "Love like Shehnaaz' on Twitter, showering the actress-singer with love. Also Read - Afsana Khan-Saajz wedding: Bigg Boss 15 contestant ties the knot with singer-boyfriend – check out the guest list

A fan called Shehnaaz, "Most most beautiful n pure hearted woman is our angel" and the Honsla Rakh actress replied saying, "I agree," with a thumbs-up emoticon. Another fan said that it was her birthday today and wanted Shehnaaz who is her idol to wish her on the occasion. Shehnaaz being the cutest, said, "Happy birthday. God bless agar sach main birthday hai toh." Another fan asked for motivation as exams were coming up, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant replied, "Mere reply se kahi fail mat ho jana . Pass hone jitna padh le . All the best u can do it. Also Read - Afsana Khan-Saajz wedding: Rakhi Sawant, Umar Riaz and other Bigg Boss contestants have a gala time at the mehndi ceremony – View Pics

A fan said that her mother was scolding as she was yet to bathe, Shehnaaz had a funny reply to it saying, "Mummiooooo ka toh kaam hi hai dantna." When a fan shared a SS of her previous reply and said that they need such confidence in their lives, Shehnaaz has a sweet reply to the fan. Another fan teased Shehnaaz saying that she doesn't need to be shy while asking for a reply. Shehnaaz has a savage reply to the same. It's was all in a fun manner. Shehnaaz was sad that students these days had to attend lectures even on Sunday. Check out Shehnaaz Gill's interaction with her fans below: Also Read - Afsana Khan-Saajz Haldi Ceremony: Akshara Singh, Donal Bisht and others add colour and pomp to the wedding festivities – view pics

I understand. Im the best. I love u all too ? — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

I agree ?? — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Happy birthday. God bless ? agar sach main birthday hai toh ? — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Mere reply se kahi fail mat ho jana . Pass hone jitna padh le . All the best ??u can do it — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Mummiooooo ka toh kaam hi hai dantna???? — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Rehne hi do mujhe sharam aa rhi hai ? — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

U just need to believe yourself ? — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

How sad I thought they loved me for me ..... — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Sunday ko bhi lecture ? Time kitna kharaab ho gya hai ? — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Maintain 6feet distance .......u don’t need valentine u need quarntine ? — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Mujhse yaada cute or masoom bachi ?yeh kon hai ? — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Love has no boundaries ❤️ — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Teri tweet ki aisi ki taisi ???? — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Shehnaaz babu nhi ??shehnaaz baby hai ? — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Kasam nhi parathe ke saath butter kha ❤️ — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Twinkle twinkle little star I love u whoever you are Bs karte rehna mujhse pyar Kya faraq padhta hai ghar ho ya car shehnaaz loves y’all aar ya paar Kaisa lagga mera izhaar ? — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Main itni sweet hu ? chasni ki kya zaroorat ? — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill recently celebrated her birthday. It was a quiet birthday for Shehnaaz this time. Fans are eagerly waiting to see more of Shehnaaz on TV or films and want to know what her next project will be.