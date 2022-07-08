Shehnaaz Gill irritatingly gets off her high heels after a shoot; leaves onlookers shocked

Is there anyone like Shehnaaz Gill? Well, the answer is NO! The actress was seen in town for one of her events looking absolutely gorgeous and beautiful. When she finished her shoot, the paparazzi waited for her to get clicked and she happily bid them goodbye later she irritatingly threw her heels off leaving the onlookers shocked. And this one gesture of the Bigg Boss 13 fame is winning hearts and how. Well, every girl can relate to her, as soon as the important functions get over, the first thing we get rid of is our high heels and bra. And Shehnaaz Gill is no different. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's show gets an extension after TRP hike; fans react with joy [Read Tweets]

While she threw her heels away and walked ahead, SidNaaz fans are falling in love with her even more. Shehnaaz is right now the most loved celebrity in the industry. She gained fame with Bigg Boss 13 and since then no one enjoys the stardom as she does. Her SidNaaz fans are her strength who keep her motivated every single day after the untimely demise of . But his presence is always there with Sana, we have witnessed many instances of Shehnaaz keeping Sid close to her, from having they had holding wallpaper to signing Sid's name first in her autograph. She truly is a buddy you want to keep for life.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz is achieving new heights every day. She has several brand endorsements and advertisements that keeps her busy. While she will also be making her Bollywood debut in 's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress has already begun the shooting of the film and is damn excited for this one. Shehnaaz has become unstoppable and many were surprised the way she rose like a phoenix, especially after Sidharth Shukla's death. She is a warrior for REAL!