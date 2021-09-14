We are still unable to believe that Sidharth Shukla is no more. He passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. He was rushed to the Cooper hospital wherein he was declared brought dead. His postmortem had been going on since a lot and his body was handed over to the family on September 3. The Balika Vadhu actor's last rites were done at the Oshiwara crematorium. His demise shattered Shehnaaz Gill. She was completely broken and watching her in that state broke many hearts. Celebrities who visited Sidharth's house revealed that Shehnaaz is in a bad condition. There were several reports that she isn't eating enough and has become weak. Reports also said that she might need hospitalisation. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Fans predict this FEARLESS and confident contestant will win the show – view poll results

Now, in an interview with Spotboye, Abhinav Shukla revealed that he and Rubina Dilaik met Shehnaaz's mother. He also mentioned that she is coping well. Abhinav said that he is praying that Shehnaaz and Sidharth's family get all the strength. He also mentioned Shehnaaz is coping up now. Earlier, in an interview, Abhinav Shukla said he and Sidharth had started their careers together with Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2004 and they both shared the same passion for bikes. He even shared a picture from that event on Instagram and wrote, "Thats where we started our journey in this Industry. Gladrags 2004. We all prepared our intros for contest some picked up a famous quote others one liners followed by Name . Siddharth's Intro : "live life like its your last, cause one day you gonna be right, hi this is Siddharth Shukla from Mumbai". …..Not done man ! You left so early !"

Sidharth Shukla's friends from Bigg Boss 13 were all shocked and heartbroken. His demise also made Paras and Asim become friends again. Paras in an interview revealed that Sidharth reunited him with Asim from up there.