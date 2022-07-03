We all love social media and so do celebrities. TV stars are hooked to Instagram and the constant flow of pictures and videos on the platform is proof of it. This week, many celebrities caught the attention of the audience of with their Instagram posts. From Kapil Sharma who is in Canada to Shehnaaz Gill - here's looking at top TV Instagrammers of the Week. We can't decide who won to take a look at all. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, Jennifer Winget-Tanuj Virwani and more TV co-stars who sparked dating rumours

Kapil Sharma

The comedian is in Canada along with his team. He is on a tour and is conducting several shows. But at the same time, he is also having some fun. Recently, he had shared a video flaunting his English and it is hilarious AF. Watch his video below: Also Read - Kapil Sharma lands in legal trouble for breach of contract of North America tour; 'didn't perform, has not responded'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Shehnaaz Gill

The diva left everyone gasping for breath by sharing a stunning and ultra-glamorous picture of herself on Instagram. Monochrome has its charm. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Urfi Javed shares pic of bruised neck, TMKOC's Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide talks about Raj Anadkat aka Tapu's exit and more

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Jennifer Winget

The diva has traveled to Phuket to spend some quality time with friends. She of course is setting the temperature soaring by sharing HOT pictures. She shared a few pictures posing in a sultry black swimsuit from her trip that went instantly viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Ankita Lokhande

The Pavitra Rishta actress took to her social media accounts to share a video giving fans a tour of her new luxurious home. She turned into Tulsi Virani as she even introduced her family members to the fans. A look at her home will leave your minds blown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Shivangi Joshi

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi once again gave a glimpse of her tight bond with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 co-contestant Jannat Zubair as they created a fun reel. Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

So which celeb entertained you the most? Tweet to us and tell us!