And just like that, we are now in the third week of February! Weeks in 2023 are flying by but there is no shortage of entertainment. Be it on TV, in films or web series. So, since Sunday is here, we are here with a list of popular TV celebs who won hearts on Instagram with their pics, reels or videos. From Shehnaaz Gill to Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Karan Kundrra to Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin beauty Ayesha Singh and more are on the list. Let's meet the TV Instagrammers:

Kapil Sharma is a goofy comedian in real life too. He posted a video from the sets of his show. The host and comedian is seen riding a bike. He joked about prepping for Dhoom 4. Watch Kapil Sharma's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Karan Kundrra

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Karan Kundrra's valentine's wish for his lady love Tejasswi Prakash has our heart. The pictures too are a treat for TejRan shippers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Shivangi Joshi

Jab We Matched actress Shivangi Joshi posted a reel with her BFFs Jannat Zubair on Kudiyee Ni Teri. They both look so pretty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

Shehnaaz Gill

Uff, this Bigg Boss 13 fame beauty has been taking over the fashion world and how! Check out her reel video in a pink saree with a plunging neckline blouse below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash attended an event in the city looking drop-dead gorgeous as ever. Her photoshoot pictures are proof!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the industry. But when she glams up in a saree, uff!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Ayesha Singh

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star has been stealing hearts with her performance and now, with her hot look on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

The former 2 actor shared a reel video on the Tum Tum song with his former costar Sneha Namanandi. They both look so good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Bigg Boss 16 and Imlie fame actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan also hopped on the Tum Tum trend. Her expressions and moves are killer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer (@sumbul_touqeer)

We also have our very own diva of Indian television, Hina Khan. The actress shared some pictures in a cutout monokini that went viral online in no time. She looks breathtaking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

That’s all in the TV Instagrammers today.