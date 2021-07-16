Shehnaaz Gill looks unrecognisable as she turns into a 'sexy siren' in sheer bodycon outfit – view pic

Shehnaaz Gill has been making waves in the industry, be it with her bold photoshoots or music videos. She recently shocked her fans when she came together with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. While her fans couldn't stop showering praises on her, Shehnaaz has again stunned everyone with her bold avatar. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill looks as cute as a button in this throwback childhood pic

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant has graced the special cover of a leading magazine. She was seen wearing a sheer bodycon dress with black stripes. She sported a short fringe hairstyle wherein her hair were dyed in white. She posed like seductress and turned into a sexy siren in this bold photoshoot. Her fans have been lauding her for crossing a big milestone in her career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz's stint in Bigg Boss 13 house gave her immense popularity and her on and off loving chemistry with Sidharth Shukla was loved by all. The of Punjab has been turning heads with her epic body transformation and weight loss.

You won't believe but Shehnaaz lost approximately 12 kgs in 6 months only by controlling her diet sans exercise. She has moong for breakfast with tea, and dal, chawal and sabzi for lunch. For dinner, she just have milk. She cut off on her non-vegetarian food, chocolates and ice cream.

Shehnaaz was 67 kg around the time lockdown began in March last year, she is 55 kg now. Post her weight loss, Shehnaaz has been on a photo sharing spree on Instagram. Her fans can't stop going gaga over her new look and comment section is being flooded with adjectives like 'hottie', 'gorgeous', 'beauty queen' and what not.