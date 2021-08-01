Shehnaaz Gill makes a thoughtful comment on her friendship with Sidharth Shukla; says, 'We have taught each other so much'

It has been close to two years but the craze of SidNaaz remains undiminished. Both Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are doing very well professionally after Bigg Boss 13. The lady also won a Most Inspiring Woman award held by a media house of late. Ever since she has come out of Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill is being adored for her bubbly personality. She has also proved that she is a risk-taker. She is now focused on a career in the movie. While talking to ETimes she was asked if she did do a movie with Sidharth Shukla. She said if the prayers of fans were answered, maybe they did bag a film together. The singer-actress said that they are good friends, and have taught one another a lot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill looks divalicious and ready to take the world by storm in latest pics from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot

She said, "Aur achi baat hain, humne itna kuch sikhaya, ikhate jo rahe, humara jo logon ko, chemistry jo hi, woh ek reality thi aur ek pure rishta tha, aur woh humesha rahega. (And the good thing is, we have taught each other so much, lived together, the bond between us and the chemistry that was there, that was a reality and a pure relationship, and it will remain with us)." Sidharth Shukla has always said that he has made only one friend in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and it's Shehnaaz Gill. Both of them celebrated their birthdays with each other's families and fans went into a tizzy.

Shehnaaz Gill said that if they got a good project, they did surely take it up. She feels it should do justice to them. She told fans to be hopeful for that time. Shehnaaz Gill told them to keep loving #SidNaaz.