Instagram is an interesting place. And our film and TV celebrities often make it look cool and happening. Sometimes, some of the celebs share some heartwarming posts and sometimes, celebs share some gorgeous reels or photoshoots. And that's what our TV Instagrammers section is all about. Today we have celebs from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Anupamaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and more on the list. Yes, let's check out what kind of posts and by which celebrities made Instagram a happening place. Also Read - After Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store to take generation leap; all cast to exit the show?

Nakuul Mehta

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 Nakuul Mehta is one of the few celebrities who often grab a place in our TV Instagrammers section. He shared a BTS video from the sets of the Disha Parmar starrer show. It is a video of himself as Ram enjoying his haldi ceremony. Nakuul Mehta proves men are beautiful too, uff! Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai, Virat, Satya make a team, they win the mission but lose their lives

Watch Nakuul Mehta's BTS video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Aishwarya Sharma

Former Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma is known for her goofy reel. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant shared a video of what long distance video calling with her actor husband, Neil Bhatt, looks like. It's funny AF! Also Read - Urfi Javed hides her assets with hearts; netizens slam the Bigg Boss OTT contestant for her bold appearance [View Pics]

Trending Now

Watch the reel video of Aishwarya Sharma here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Shehnaaz Gill

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill shared a video from an event in Dubai which has been going viral all over the internet. Shehnaaz's humble nature is winning hearts.

Watch the video of Shehnaaz here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya is always the prettiest of the lot. She made a reel while attending a wedding. Fans of the actress dubbed her fairy.

Watch the reel video of Shraddha Arya here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Pranali Rathod

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod aka Akshara is stealing thunder on Instagram with her hot photoshoots. Here's one of her recent pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranali Rathod (@pranalirathodofficial)

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly turned Anarkali and grooved on Anarkali Disco Chali with two talented choreographers, Himanshu Gadani and Sushant Acharya.

Watch the dance reel video of Rupali here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi will soon be seen opposite Kushal Tandon in Barsatein. The actress shared a BTS pic with Kushal on her gram a couple of days ago. They make for a handsome on-screen pair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

Hina Khan

Hina Khan shared some of her hottest photoshoot pictures a couple of days ago and we cannot keep calm even now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iDiva (@idivaofficial)

Nia Sharma

Naagin 4 fame Nia Sharma raised the temperatures in a cut-out white bikini while chilling in Malibu, California. Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

That's about it for TV Instagrammers this week.