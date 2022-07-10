Shehnaaz Gill, Nakuul Mehta, Tejasswi Prakash and more – Meet the AMAZING TV Instagrammers of the week

From Shehnaaz Gill, Shivangi Joshi, Nakuul Mehta to Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash and more, a lot of TV stars have made it to the TV Instagrammers of the week this time. Sifting through Instagram every week and picking the best content of your favourite celebs from the world of television is not an easy, tbh. They all are so amazing at entertaining the audience with their posts, that is actually difficult to only select a few. Nonetheless, let's check out the TV Instagrammers of the week here: Also Read - Sara Ali Khan upset with Karan Johar for speaking about her relationship with Kartik Aaryan in public [Exclusive]

Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali actress is turning up the heat and how! She posted a super sexy video of herself grooving to Senorita. She slipped into a silky satin backless dress and posed for the camera. She also dropped a video in which she is heard singing a song called Kaun Tujhe from , 's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Fans remembered Sidharth Shukla after watching the video: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif and more stars who worked with their exes after breakup

Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisiikey Pyaar Meiin's Sai Joshi aka Ayesha Singh featured on a magazine cover recently. She wore a lehenga with a plunging neckline. The actress set the hearts of her fans on fire with the photoshoot. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s wedding pics go VIRAL, Prabhas’ high-octane action scenes, Yash 19 trends and more

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 beauty Tejasswi Prakash shared a reel video taking up a viral reel challenge. She shared her two moods of being gloomy and excited. Tejasswi was gloomy when she was told about the night shift during the monsoon but cheered up when she learnt that Karan Kundrra will be picking her up after her shift ends. Teja is soooo goofy!

Shivangi Joshi

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Shivangi Joshi turned up the hotness quotient on Instagram recently when she dropped her strapless dress. Shivangi looked super hot in the photoshoot.

Rupali Ganguly

This list is incomplete with Rupali Ganguly's picture with everyone's favourite . The actress posted some adorable pictures of herself and the star. Check them out below:

Shaheer Sheikh

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Sheikh shared a picture online of his daughter Anaya. The little one is seen holding the award which he recently received for the Best Actor. Anaya's little eyes can be seen in the picture too. Check it out here:

Nakuul Mehta

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actor Nakuul Mehta turned into an uber driver recently. Well, it's just a goofy video but Mr Mehta is serving looks and an amazing take on a trending reel. As usual, he turned witty in the caption and wrote, "Human Uber with Umbrella for HIRE for everyone who has been ghosted by their Uber Drivers. I hear you. I feel you. I’m with you. In solidarity."

Disha Parmar

How could Disha Parmar be behind in clicking pictures? Especially when she's dressed up in a saree for 2. The gorgeous actress' beauty was captured by none other than Reena Aggarwal aka Vedika.

Shraddha Arya

It seems Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya met her dearest husband Rahul Nagal after a couple of days. She is seen singing Karaoke at home, all out of tune. Rahul is seen holding his head in his hand as if fed up. Shraddha captioned the post saying, "I Miss Annoying Him.. Especially, When I Haven’t Seen Him In Days. P.S - I think He Regretted getting me a Home Karaoke. lol."

That's all in the TV Instagrammers this week.