It is that time of the week when we bring to you the best of Instagram posts from your fave TV stars. Shehnaaz Gill is back in action, and she is slaying as usual. The singer-actress looked radiant in a yellow lehenga. Jennifer Winget has taken to horse-riding and treated us to some pictures of her from the racecourse. She looked gorgeous in the sun-kissed clicks. Nia Sharma treated us to yet another reel of Phoonk Le made in the middle of a Mumbai street. Lastly, Udaariyaan fans were treated to a super cute reel by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Take a look… Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS why Katrina has become 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'; there’s a Vicky Kaushal angle to it – Watch Video
Nia Sharma
The actress is making waves with her new song, Phoonkh Le. She posted a reel of her in a crisp white shirt with black pants. Nia Sharma looked superb. She made the video as she got down from her car in the suburbs of Mumbai. However, her video got a bit trolled. Check it below... Also Read - TV News Weekly RECAP: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin track change, Shehnaaz Gill back with a bang, Naagin 6 and more
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Fans of Udaariyaan root for the pair of Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She has posted a very cute video with him. The song is I Love Cheap Thrills and My Dil Goes Ummm...It is a treat for fans of the duo. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sidharth Shukla's fans celebrate his journey on ITV, Shehnaaz Gill's pictures in lehenga choli go viral and more
Jennifer Winget
The Beyhadh and Bepannaah actress has taken to horse-riding. Boy, she makes for one hot lady equestrian rider. Jennifer shared some lovely sun-kissed pics and boy, she is looking bomb.
Nakuul Mehta
Trust Nakuul Mehta to create some genuine creative and fun content. His latest video with Prajakta Kohli is really good. It will make you smile and how.
Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill is back in the thick of things. The young singer-actress looked radiant in this lehenga. With song Maula Maula playing, it was no less than dreamy.
So, these were the celebs who made us sit up and take notice on Instagram.
