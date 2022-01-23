It is that time of the week when we bring to you the best of Instagram posts from your fave TV stars. Shehnaaz Gill is back in action, and she is slaying as usual. The singer-actress looked radiant in a yellow lehenga. Jennifer Winget has taken to horse-riding and treated us to some pictures of her from the racecourse. She looked gorgeous in the sun-kissed clicks. Nia Sharma treated us to yet another reel of Phoonk Le made in the middle of a Mumbai street. Lastly, Udaariyaan fans were treated to a super cute reel by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Take a look… Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS why Katrina has become 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'; there’s a Vicky Kaushal angle to it – Watch Video

Nia Sharma

The actress is making waves with her new song, Phoonkh Le. She posted a reel of her in a crisp white shirt with black pants. Nia Sharma looked superb. She made the video as she got down from her car in the suburbs of Mumbai. However, her video got a bit trolled. Check it below...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saregama India (@saregama_official)

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Fans of Udaariyaan root for the pair of Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She has posted a very cute video with him. The song is I Love Cheap Thrills and My Dil Goes Ummm...It is a treat for fans of the duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankachaharchoudhary)

Jennifer Winget

The Beyhadh and Bepannaah actress has taken to horse-riding. Boy, she makes for one hot lady equestrian rider. Jennifer shared some lovely sun-kissed pics and boy, she is looking bomb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Nakuul Mehta

Trust Nakuul Mehta to create some genuine creative and fun content. His latest video with Prajakta Kohli is really good. It will make you smile and how.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is back in the thick of things. The young singer-actress looked radiant in this lehenga. With song Maula Maula playing, it was no less than dreamy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

So, these were the celebs who made us sit up and take notice on Instagram.