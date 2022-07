Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill manages to entertain her fans with her pictures and videos. The gorgeous Punjab ki has recently shared a series of pictures from her photoshoot with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani on Monday (July 25). Shehnaaz seems to have impressed everyone with her fresh look. In the pictures, Shehnaaz looks drop-dead gorgeous in an off-shoulder gown. She completed her look with a trendy and stylish choker. Shehnaaz's fashion seems to be on-point and she oozes oomph in these pictures. Shehnaaz looks ravishing in a retro bun and subtle make-up. She looked charming and we cannot take our eyes off her. Also Read - Before Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan and other Bollywood celebs got DEATH THREATS for various reasons

Have a look at her -

Within no time, netizens started pouring love on her recent pictures and called her pretty and beautiful. One user wrote, 'Princess look', while another one said, 'Shehnaaz " the epitome of fashionable elegance".' The third user commented saying, 'Adorable'.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also signed ’s next which will be helmed by her husband Karan Boolani. The movie will also feature and . The film is slated to go on floors by the end of July.