Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla shared a bond that not many could understand. While they never confessed that they were dating, Shehaaz and Sidharth appeared to be deeply in love with each other. Sadly, their journey could not last long due to the untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill was totally shattered post his demise. The actress went MIA for months and did not face the camera. But now she has come out to be stronger. In a chat show with , Shehnaaz Gill spoke about life post-Sidharth Shukla and also addressed the social media trolling that she faced. Also Read - RRR Box Office Collection Day 1: Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer takes a roaring start in Hindi belt; gets unbelievable opening internationally

Shehnaaz was trolled for being happy days after Sidharth Shukla's demise. Over this, Shehnaaz stated that Sidharth Shukla always wanted her to smile and that's what she is doing. She was quoted saying, "Sidharth aur mera jo rishta hai mein kissiko kyun banatun. Mere liye wo kitna important that, uske liye mein kitni important thi wo mujhe pata hai. Humein logon ko explanation dene ki zarurat nahi. Sidharth ne mujhe kabhi nahi bola 'haas mat'. Toh mein hamesha hasti rahungi aur mein kaam karti jaungi kyunki mujhe bohot aage jaana hai'." Watch the video below: Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra fans trend 'Don't Mess With Jailor' with full power as Chetan Hansraj takes panga with him – read tweets

With this, fans of Shehnaaz Gill started trending #ShapeOfYouWithShehaaz on Twitter and showered love on her. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Archana Puran Singh on The Kashmir Files, Rashami Desai being paid more than Tejasswi Prakash in Naagin 6 and more

When I look back few months ago, I was little skeptical how will we continue journey but deep inside I always had trust on #ShehnaazGill strength that she will gracefully handle her pains & we need to stand through her thicks or thins. I am proud of her. #ShapeOfYouWithShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/PkiomlFNWq — ?Ritu???SidNaaz❤️ (@Ritu19791) March 25, 2022

her voice broke, eyes welled up par she kept going kyonki that’s how he’d have wanted her to be. khush raho aur khushiyaan baanto. and she’s so very strong to be doing it. i wanna hug her.?♥️?#ShapeOfYouWithShehnaaz #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/lxQ4FqQNjz — Amrita (@anyrandom11) March 25, 2022

More power to you Shehaaz Gill. The Bigg Boss 13 star truly is turning out to be an inspiration to many.