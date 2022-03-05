The chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill was very much in the limelight since they were seen together on Bigg Boss 13. Sadly, the world got to see a very distraught Gill after the sudden death of Shukla on September 2 last year. The fairytale SidNaaz romance came to a tragic end, but her entry on Bigg Boss 15 finale and her emotional moment with sent her fans into a massive meltdown. She will now be seen remembering Sidharth on 's new chat show Shape of You, which focuses on mental health and physical fitness. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill takes Salman Khan's advice seriously, Karan Kundrra's Punjabi style love confession for Tejasswi Prakash and more

Shilpa took to Instagram to share the trailer of her chat show where several celebrities such as , , among others were seen talking about their fitness and mental health issues. Shehnaaz is also seen talking about Sidharth on the show. "Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha. (Sidharth always wanted to see me happy)," Shehnaaz said while opening up about her mental health.

Shehnaaz is also seen talking about her weight loss and flaunting her figure. She tells Shilpa, "Agar hum thumke na maare toh wo figure kis kaam ka? (What is the use of having a good figure if we don't use it to dance?)"

Recently, Shehnaaz was seen with Shilpa Shetty and recreated the viral video on her Bigg Boss 13 dialogues 'boring day' with her. Shilpa took to Instagram to share the video and wrote, “Two bored people trying to make your #BoringDay better.” It seems Shehnaaz is making her presence felt now more than ever. It will be very interesting to see her next moves. And there is never a ‘boring’ moment when she is around.