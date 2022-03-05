Shehnaaz Gill OPENS UP about her mental health on Shilpa Shetty's chat show: 'Sidharth Shukla mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha'

Shehnaaz Gill will be seen remembering Sidharth Shukla on Shilpa Shetty's new chat show Shape of You, which focuses on mental health and physical fitness.